Haringey Giving launches fundraiser to support vulnerable

A fundraising week has been launched by Haringey Giving to support the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Haringey Giving Week 2021 is asking the public to chip in to help the charity to tackle inequality and support people in need. The fundraiser will run from Tuesday, November 30 to Monday, December 6.

Haringey Giving has distributed more than £460,000 in grants to over 100 community projects in the last 18 months.

One of the charity’s partners is Sister System, which supports young care leavers.

The organisation’s founder Okela Douglas said: “At such a devastating time, to be supported by Haringey Giving financially, for the girls and young women that we work with… it has compounded their sense that they are part of the community.”

Freddy, a patrol leader for Wild Wolf Explorers Scout Unit, said the pandemic had brought “unprecedented challenges” for Haringey’s younger population, and that the fundraiser would allow grass roots groups to “thrive”.

To donate to Haringey Giving Week visit www.haringeygiving.org.uk – or you can text HGIVE21 to 70970 to give £5, or HGIVE21 to 70191 to give £10.