Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Haringey Giving launches fundraiser to support vulnerable

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 10:27 AM November 30, 2021
A boxing session by Sister System, which works with Haringey Giving

A boxing session by Sister System, which works with Haringey Giving - Credit: Haringey Giving

A fundraising week has been launched by Haringey Giving to support the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Haringey Giving Week 2021 is asking the public to chip in to help the charity to tackle inequality and support people in need. The fundraiser will run from Tuesday, November 30 to Monday, December 6.

Haringey Giving has distributed more than £460,000 in grants to over 100 community projects in the last 18 months.

One of the charity’s partners is Sister System, which supports young care leavers.

The organisation’s founder Okela Douglas said: “At such a devastating time, to be supported by Haringey Giving financially, for the girls and young women that we work with… it has compounded their sense that they are part of the community.” 

Freddy, a patrol leader for Wild Wolf Explorers Scout Unit, said the pandemic had brought “unprecedented challenges” for Haringey’s younger population, and that the fundraiser would allow grass roots groups to “thrive”. 

To donate to Haringey Giving Week visit www.haringeygiving.org.uk – or you can text HGIVE21 to 70970 to give £5, or HGIVE21 to 70191 to give £10.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London
  2. 2 Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden
  3. 3 Stunning light trail wraps up Kenwood like a giant Christmas present
  1. 4 Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight
  2. 5 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  3. 6 Tottenham boss Antonio Conte looking to revamp squad in transfer windows
  4. 7 Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures
  5. 8 PLU: St John's Wood restaurant finds the right formula
  6. 9 Movement off the ball key to Arsenal's win against Newcastle
  7. 10 Camden Market has major makeover with new cinema, shops and food stalls
Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Haringey News
North London News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peray Ahmet and Haringey Civic Centre

Haringey Council | Exclusive

Haringey Council accidentally leaks £54m office expansion scheme

Charles Thomson

person
Susan Jones (centre) with her daughters Amy and Lucy

Obituary

Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
John Rynne believes the proposals could spell the end for his pub

Planning and Development

Highgate Hill housing plans spark fears over new pub's future

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Noel Gallagher, London 2020Portrait by Matt Crockett

London Live

Noel Gallagher and Jake Bugg announce Hampstead Heath gig

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon