Muswell Hill groups welcome council plans to earmark site for new council housing

Haringey Council is considering building council homes in the heart of Muswell Hill and on a YMCA-occupied site in Hornsey.

At a meeting of the town hall's cabinet on Tuesday night, the decision to add nine sites to its Council Housing Delivery Programme was passed.

Local groups have welcomed the prospect of seeing the unused Avenue Mews site in Muswell Hill - which backs on to Muswell Hill Library - earmarked for development.

The second site in the west of the borough is the YMCA's Harringay Club at 50 Tottenham Lane, Hornsey. At this stage it is not known what building homes on the site of the North London YMCA's Harringay Club means for its future, but housing chief Cllr Emina Ibrahim emphasised "this is the start of the process" and only meant the sites were seen as "potential" options for building some of the planned 1,000 new council homes the town hall has promised by 2022.

Cllr Ibrahim (Lab, Noel Park) told the meeting: "I do need to be clear on is these are sites that we are proposing to look at. They are at a feasibility stage. These are simply sites we are setting in motion a process on."

The Friends of Muswell Hill Library (FMHL) and Muswell Hill and Fortis Green Association both welcomed seeing Avenue Mews in the list.

The latter group's planning spokesperson said: "It would make sense for this plot of land to be put to good use. We await further details about the housing proposal but would expect any development to be on a modest scale so that it does not overshadow the (listed) library."

George Danker, who chairs the FMHL added: "We would welcome collaboration with the council on any development plans."

Both groups said they would like to see more library accommodation included in any eventual scheme.

The council's housing plans replaced the controversial Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) which was ditched in 2018, and last year, approval was given for 57 sites in the borough to be part of the housing delivery programme.

These included plans for 41 council homes in Cranwood and Woodside Avenue in Muswell Hill, 20 homes in Hillcrest, Highgate.