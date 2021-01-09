Appeal to help Haringey pupils get computers for lockdown learning

Published: 2:18 PM January 9, 2021

A campaign has been launched to help pupils who don't have access to technology needed for home learning.

Help Bridge the Digital Divide, run by Haringey Council and Haringey Giving, aims to fund laptops and WiFi.

Nearly £10,000 has been raised so far towards a £25,000 initial target.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on families experiencing economic hardship, and with schools now shut to most pupils, many need equipment to study at home.

One pupil, Michelle, from West Green Primary, said: “My computer’s broken and I’m worried about my future because, if I’m not able to do school work on a computer, I might miss out on fulfilling my dream to be a doctor.”

A donation of £20 could buy one month’s supply of internet access or WiFi and £40 could pay for a mobile broadband device. A basic laptop with case and accessories could be bought for £250.

Visit https://www.haringeygiving.org.uk/appeal/digital-divide-appeal to donate. Or to donate £10, text HGIVE004 to 70191.