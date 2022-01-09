The deadline is looming to comment on The Haringey draft Walking and Cycling Action Plan - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The deadline is fast approaching to comment on Haringey's Walking and Cycling Action Plan (WCAP).

Residents have until tomorrow - January 10 - to have their say on a number of proposals designed to improve the local walking and cycling network over the next ten years.

Feedback is sought in relation to increasing active travel, walking, cycling, low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and reallocating road space to make walking and cycling safer.

A brief overview of each area can be seen below, with further information on all five areas available by visiting this link.

Increasing Active Travel

The WCAP pledges to make Haringey "a borough where walking and cycling will be the default choice of travel" by improving the relevant infrastructure and reducing a dependency on cars.

Walking

The council wants to "unlock the walking potential in the borough" by removing barriers which may prevent more people from travelling by foot - including those with disabilities.

Cycling

Vowing to create a "cycling culture", the WCAP outlines numerous proposals - including plans to address gaps in the current network.

Analysis shows that there are no cycle routes within 800m of Harringay and St. Ann’s, Crouch End, White Hart Lane and Alexandra.

A proposed list of new networks is included in the WCAP.

LTNs

Adding to the first three LTNs given the green light last month, the council outlines plans for several more in locations such as Alexandra Palace North, Crouch End (east, north and west), and Highgate (east and west).

The local authority acknowledges that LTNs "can polarise opinions", particularly at first, but argues in favour of their long-term benefits.

Reallocating Road Space

As part of an effort to make walking and cycling safer, the council proposes to reallocate road space according to a priority system which favours pavement users and cyclists over motor vehicle users.

The feedback received will further shape the action plan, a report on which will be submitted for the cabinet's consideration in the spring.

An agreed policy will be formally adopted in the summer months.

At the time of writing there have been 435 responses to the online consultation.

Have your say via this link or by emailing Transport.planning@haringey.gov.uk by January 10.