Council tax in Haringey set to rise by nearly 5% as consultation is launched

Published: 10:47 AM December 16, 2020 Updated: 10:56 AM December 16, 2020

The council described the budget as “in line with our values” - Credit: Ken Mears

Council tax looks set to rise by almost five per cent in Haringey as the local authority plans further investment in services.

The proposed increase would add £1.32 per week to bills for a band D property during the next financial year.

It is made up of a 1.99 per cent hike in core council tax and a further three per cent increase in a ringfenced levy used to fund adult social care.

The borough’s least well-off residents and care leavers up to the age of 25 will pay no council tax thanks to the continuation of the council tax reduction scheme.

Bills could rise further if the Greater London Authority’s precept, used to fund services provided by City Hall, also increases.

Despite being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic on top of years of austerity, Haringey Council wants to put extra money into a range of services.

This includes an additional £250,000 planned for youth services, £300,000 for free school meals and a £300,000 welfare assistance scheme.

An extra £90 million of planned capital spending includes £1 million to create a youth hub in Wood Green and £33 million for continued improvements to school buildings.

The council also plans to make £6.8 million of savings during the next financial year, including £1.5 million on the adult social care budget.

A consultation has been launched to allow residents and businesses to have their say on the proposals. It is available here.

Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor described the budget as “in line with our values”.

Cllr Ejiofor said: “We will support the vulnerable, build the houses we need, create opportunities for our young people, build our economy, and ensure a cleaner, greener Haringey.

“To do this, we also need to raise council tax. Once again, following a decade of austerity, we call on the Government to properly fund local councils.

“Throughout the pandemic, as always, our communities have done Haringey proud. As a council, we are committed to delivering for our communities too, and to building a fairer and more equal borough for all.”

The budget consultation will run until January 14. Haringey’s cabinet will meet in February 2021 to recommend a budget to full council.

Any changes to council tax bills will take effect in April.