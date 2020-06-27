Search

Haringey Council supports ‘Black Pound Day’ to highlight diverse local businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:21 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 27 June 2020

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Haringey Council is today (Saturday June 27) supporting Black Pound Day – which puts the spotlight on Black-owned businesses in the borough.  The town hall says it is the first local authority in the country to support the scheme, designed to encourage spending at Black-owned shops.

It is part of the council’s efforts to support local business – it will also support Independents’ Day in July, Business Women’s Day in September, Global Entrepreneurship Week in November and Small Business Saturday in December.

READ MORE: Haringey to review monuments and street names after Black Lives Matter protests

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter: Councillor calls for Haringey’s own review into Covid-19 impact on BAME commnunities and demands Met Police improves

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, council leader, said: “Black Pound Day is a positive initiative that we are getting behind in Haringey.

“Our view of the Black Lives Matter movement is not just about keeping Black people alive, but it is also about improving the lives that Black people live. We are very much aware of the many barriers and difficulties that Black entrepreneurs face.”

The council has promoted Black-owned businesses on its social media feeds.



