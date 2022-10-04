Haringey pledges 'robust approach' to protecting mature trees

Contractors cut down two sycamore and one copper beech tree in Townsend Yard - Credit: Clive Carter

Haringey Council has pledged to protect mature trees but critics say action is not coming soon enough.

The council is developing a "much more robust approach to protecting existing trees" as part of it's new local plan.

Among measures is a plan to include a dedicated trees policy with an expectation of developers to retain mature and veteran trees rather than fell or damage them.

The council has recently been in dispute with activists after three mature trees in Townsend Yard were felled in preparation for the building of seven homes.

Haringey Tree Protectors continue to try and safeguard two mature Lime trees in Townsend Yard - Credit: @JustPlaneNews

The group Haringey Tree Protectors continues a vigil to protect two lime trees on the site.

Cllr Dana Carlin, cabinet member for housing services, private renters and planning, said: “Protecting and preserving trees across the borough is a key priority for the council and we are determined to do everything we can to ensure this happens.

"Our new local plan will set out a much stronger approach to protecting existing trees and our planning team will be looking to discuss designs and potential builds with all developers to ensure construction is around existing trees and not on them.

“Whilst there will be things we cannot enforce as a local authority; we will do everything in our power to work alongside our partners and make them aware of our expectations and vision of the borough.”

The council has pledged to increase tree canopy cover to 30% in all wards and to plant at least 10,000 trees by 2030 "to kick start this process".

Cllr Mike Hakata, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate action and environment, said it is an "ambitious and transformational programme which will make our borough one of the greenest in the capital".

He said: "This includes not only planting thousands of new trees, but also re-writing our planning documents so that careful consideration is given to incorporating existing trees into the design and layout of any new development and protecting them during construction."

Former Liberal Democrat councillor Clive Carter said: "They've been stung by the public, press and community groups about the apparent carelessness with existing trees.

"If, following next year's promised consultation, new policies do come about and are put into practice, then it will have been too late to save the existing trees felled."