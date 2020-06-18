Search

Advanced search

Haringey pinpoints potential housing sites in Hornsey and Fortis Green

PUBLISHED: 08:33 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 18 June 2020

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Council housing could be built at seven more sites across Haringey, including in Hornsey and Fortis Green.

The land, including on site at Stokley Court in Hornsey and Blaenavon Garages in Fortis Green, could have the potential to help meet the borough’s goal of providing 1,000 new homes at council rents.

Town hall chiefs unanimously agreed to add the sites to the borough’s housing delivery programme at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 16).

READ MORE: Queen Mary’s House in Hampstead among sites slated for development by draft Camden plan

Other earmarked sites around north London include Waltheof Gardens on White Hart Lane, Fredrick Morfill House in Bounds Green and Kerswell Close in St Ann’s.

The decision marks the first stage of an engagement process with residents, after which the council will decide whether development can go ahead.

But during the meeting, some councillors raised concerns.

You may also want to watch:

CCllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) said: “The proposal to include Stokley Court is not suitable. Including this site would cause considerable distress to older and vulnerable residents in an already densely populated part of Hornsey.

“The proposal to demolish the site concerns me. How are you going to engage with these older people, most of who are not online and cannot meet face-to-face due to the pandemic?

“If this is approved, it could be up to nine months before anything happens – nine months of indecision and uncertainty. That simply won’t do.”

Cllr Emine Ibrahim, cabinet member for housing and estate renewal, denied there were proposals to demolish any sites: “All we are doing at this stage is identifying, so we can undertake a consultation with residents to see if something like this would work on this particular site.”

FOLLOW THE HAM&HIGH ON FACEBOOK TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION

She added the homes needed to be refurbished, and the council was exploring the potential for a larger scheme that would allow people to move “straight into brand-new accommodation”.

“If this does go ahead, I would only agree to something going ahead where people stay on site and do not have to move off,” she added. “If they did move, it would be from their home into a brand-new property. If that is not what they want, that will not happen.”

The report was unanimously approved by cabinet members.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

The Coffee Cup and Villa Bianca in peril: Hampstead restauranteur ‘scared for future’ of historic restaurants amid lockdown

Rinaldo Mollura - longstanding Hampstead restaurateur - outside of Villa Bianca. Picture: Polly Hancock

Disastrous City return for Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Premier League: Manchester City 3 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's David Luiz walks off after being sent off during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Haringey pinpoints potential housing sites in Hornsey and Fortis Green

Haringey Civic Centre. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24