Haringey pinpoints potential housing sites in Hornsey and Fortis Green

Council housing could be built at seven more sites across Haringey, including in Hornsey and Fortis Green.

The land, including on site at Stokley Court in Hornsey and Blaenavon Garages in Fortis Green, could have the potential to help meet the borough’s goal of providing 1,000 new homes at council rents.

Town hall chiefs unanimously agreed to add the sites to the borough’s housing delivery programme at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (June 16).

Other earmarked sites around north London include Waltheof Gardens on White Hart Lane, Fredrick Morfill House in Bounds Green and Kerswell Close in St Ann’s.

The decision marks the first stage of an engagement process with residents, after which the council will decide whether development can go ahead.

But during the meeting, some councillors raised concerns.

CCllr Adam Jogee (Lab, Hornsey) said: “The proposal to include Stokley Court is not suitable. Including this site would cause considerable distress to older and vulnerable residents in an already densely populated part of Hornsey.

“The proposal to demolish the site concerns me. How are you going to engage with these older people, most of who are not online and cannot meet face-to-face due to the pandemic?

“If this is approved, it could be up to nine months before anything happens – nine months of indecision and uncertainty. That simply won’t do.”

Cllr Emine Ibrahim, cabinet member for housing and estate renewal, denied there were proposals to demolish any sites: “All we are doing at this stage is identifying, so we can undertake a consultation with residents to see if something like this would work on this particular site.”

She added the homes needed to be refurbished, and the council was exploring the potential for a larger scheme that would allow people to move “straight into brand-new accommodation”.

“If this does go ahead, I would only agree to something going ahead where people stay on site and do not have to move off,” she added. “If they did move, it would be from their home into a brand-new property. If that is not what they want, that will not happen.”

The report was unanimously approved by cabinet members.