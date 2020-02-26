Haringey Council pass annual budget promising to give care workers living wage

leader of Haringey Council Joseph Ejiofor is determined to created a fairer, more equal borough despite government cuts. Archant

Care workers in Haringey will receive the London Living Wage, money will be spent on expanding its healthy school streets and Haringey Council committed to using its spending power locally as it passed its annual budget this week.

The authority's share of council tax will rise by the maximum allowed by law (1.99 per cent added to a 2pc increase in the social care precept) but the council's relief scheme will continue to support more than 6,100 low-earning families.

Council leader Joseph Ejiofor said: "What we've done is do this as carefully, responsibly and prudently as possible.

"We will use this budget to fight injustice, to tackle the climate emergency and to fund opportunities for our childrren and young people."

Cllr Paul Dennison (Lib Dem, Highgate) called for a business rates relief scheme, but this was voted down.

Cllr Dennison said: "I know this sort of assistance often gives entrepreneurs the boost they to start-up or expand a small business."