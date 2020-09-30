Crouch End hairdesser told off for bin breach - while Haringey Council officers unlawfully park in disabled bay

Jay Lefèvre said the council had unfairly penalised the salon as it worked "all hours" through the pandemic. Picture: Jay Lefèvre Archant

A “ridiculous” fine issued to a Crouch End hairdresser for leaving a bin bag out an hour and 40 minutes early has been withdrawn by Haringey Council after its officers reprimanded the salon while unlawfully parked in a disabled bay.

The council officers incorrectly parked in a disabled parking bay as they visited Crown London. Picture: Jay Lefèvre The council officers incorrectly parked in a disabled parking bay as they visited Crown London. Picture: Jay Lefèvre

Crown London, in Park Road, was warned of a £110 fixed penalty notice and a fine of up to £2,500, if prosecuted, after a member of staff left one bag of commercial waste outside the salon on September 17 at 7.50pm rather than 9.30pm.

Officers from the council’s fly-tipping team visited the salon on September 28 to outline how the law had been broken - but they did so having parked in a disabled bay.

One of the officers took off their mask as they spoke to the hairdresser - despite the salon requiring all clients to wear one inside its premises.

Haringey Council said it would speak with the officers to ensure they did not park in a disabled spot again and that - following this newspaper’s approach for comment - it had withdrawn the fine.

Inside the Crouch End salon. Picture: Jay Lefèvre Inside the Crouch End salon. Picture: Jay Lefèvre

Jay Lefèvre, who runs the salon, told the Ham&High it was one rule for the council and another for the rest.

“The irony of it is that we’re in a pandemic and we’re all trying our hardest to keep people safe and help the economy stay on track,” said Jay.

“We’re working all the hours we can and the council is paying for people to go looking for things to penalise people on. I just think it’s ridiculous.”

Jay admitted the bin bag was put out early but said it was a one-off error made by a new member of staff.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “We know residents in Haringey want their streets to be cleaner and support our tough action against dumpers and fly-tippers.

“One of the ways we do this is fining people who we believe have dumped on our streets.

“We have an appeals process if people feel we have fined them incorrectly, we have reviewed this case and have retracted the fine.

“Leaving waste on our streets at the wrong time is fly-tipping and it is down to businesses to ensure the time band is adhered to.”