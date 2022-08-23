'Building a flourishing and accessible Haringey economy'

Opinion

It isn’t news to local people that we live in difficult times.

Even ahead of this week’s energy price cap announcement, families in Haringey are worrying about how they will make ends meet.

This cost-of-living crisis was made in Downing Street, and ministers need to step up to prevent its worst effects. Here in Haringey, we are working with local people to do everything we can to protect residents and promote economic justice and resilience.

One of our greatest challenges is high unemployment, and we are committed to getting more people into secure, good paying jobs.

In June 2022, we relaunched our adult learning service as Haringey Learns, an innovative learning environment featuring a new purpose-designed learning centre with the latest technology. Its work dovetails with our Haringey Works service, which plays a key role in helping residents access a wide range of opportunities.

Cllr Adam Jogee says Haringey Council is committed to getting more people into secure jobs - Credit: Haringey Council

Helping residents into work is a priority, but we also need to make sure that high quality jobs are available. That means building a flourishing and accessible local economy. Small and medium sized businesses are the bedrock of our economy here in Haringey and were on the frontline of supporting our communities through the pandemic.

But many are struggling right now. I spoke to one local trader whose utilities bill has increased from £27,000 in March to £52,000 in July. We are determined to shine a light on the struggle facing local businesses, including by pushing the government to provide more support – and now – as well as working with council officers, and ward councillors across the council to ensure our local businesses can access the help they need.

We recently launched #BuyHaringey, an online marketplace that connects residents with businesses in their neighbourhoods, giving them access to exclusive discounts and rewards. It’s never been more important for us to support our local businesses, so I encourage everyone to download the #BuyHaringey app today and Live, Shop, Local.

I am determined to use my role as cabinet member for economic development and jobs to fight for good paying jobs, to champion the needs of our traders and to make sure that Haringey is the best place to run a business.

Cllr Adam Jogee (Lab) is cabinet member for economic development, jobs and community cohesion at Haringey Council.