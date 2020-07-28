Search

Haringey Council brings forward AGM after ‘Labour infighting’ and opposition criticism

PUBLISHED: 10:11 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 28 July 2020

The AGM will now be on September 24, moved from May 20 next year. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Haringey Council has brought forward the date of its AGM from next May to this September.

Councillors were notified last Friday (July 24) of the change made by the town hall’s leader, Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, and mayor, Cllr Sheila Peacock.

The AGM, hosted annually to set the town hall agenda and appoint a new mayor, and which could see a leadership challenge mounted, will be held on September 24.

Previously, when the AGM was set for next May, Haringey Liberal Democrats - the council’s opposition - said the move set a “worrying precedent” for its alleged lack of cross-party cooperation.

Labour sources also criticised the decision and the AGM has since proved a point of conflict in the council’s ruling party.

Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Lib Dem, Crouch End), Haringey Liberal Democrats’ leader, said: “Cancelling the AGM was always an unacceptable dilution of democracy.

“We said clearly in May that we supported an AGM in September. We welcome the fact that Labour have belatedly accepted the wisdom of that position.

“However, we are disappointed that an important decision like this has once again been made abruptly, behind closed doors, apparently motivated by in-fighting amongst Labour councillors.

“Haringey residents deserve a more transparent and co-operative approach to running their borough.”

Haringey Labour has been approached for comment.

READ MORE: ‘Coronavirus cannot dilute democracy’: Haringey Council and opposition clash as AGM is moved to next May

