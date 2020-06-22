Search

Advanced search

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 22 June 2020

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Environmental campaigners are backing Haringey’s proposed parking hikes – but Muswell Hill and Crouch End businesses say they will “discourage shoppers” and “force the average person to pay more”.

Muswell Hill Broadway looking west. Picture: Dieter Perry.Muswell Hill Broadway looking west. Picture: Dieter Perry.

Haringey Council is planning to raise primary parking permits by £10, impose a £50 fee on any additional permits and introduce an £80 surcharge for diesel cars in a series of proposals designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.

If approved by the council in September, the changes will come into effect in November. The public consultation for the plans ends on Wednesday (June 24).

Deanna Bogdanovic, from the Muswell Hill traders association, said businesses struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t afford “additional stress or overheads”.

Deanna urged the council to not “rush” the proposals, telling the Ham&High: “Increasing parking charges will have a huge negative impact as shoppers are more likely to continue shopping online even post-lockdown.

“We need to stimulate and motivate residents to use our local shops so our high street can survive and return to normal.

“The rise in prices will just discourage shoppers.”

Lewis Freeman, Crouch End Traders Association’s chair, said the plans would “force the average person to pay more”.

He told this newspaper: “It feels to me like the average people of Crouch End are getting a rather rough deal out of the proposal, as it was quite clear in in recent polls that residents were happy with there to be no changes to the parking arrangements.”

You may also want to watch:

Under the changes, daily visitor permits will rise to £4 in all controlled parking zone (CPZ) areas and the council will charge a £20 “administration fee” for processing parking refunds.

Friends of the Earth Haringey (FEH), which supports the plans, has campaigned for Haringey to follow the lead of other local authorities and introduce a diesel surcharge.

FEH co-ordinator Quentin Given said: “Air pollution is killing thousands of Londoners every year, while the climate emergency threatens our very existence.

“So we need to use every means to cut pollution and carbon emissions.

“We need a national plan to get away from petrol- and diesel-driven vehicles but in the meantime councils should use what means they have at their disposal to encourage the shift.”

The council says any “surplus income” will be ring-fenced for road improvements.

Quentin argues, by encouraging public transport, the proposals will actually aid drivers by “reducing the amount of traffic they have to contend with”.

Quentin added: “The fall in the price of road fuel since the lockdown means motorists are saving hundreds of pounds a year.

“Compared to that, the extra permit charges are small scale.”

Cllr Chandwani, Haringey Council’s parking lead, said its consultation allowed residents to “share their views” and help determine whether higher polluting vehicles should “pay extra”.

For more information click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man pleads guilty to sex assaults along Regent’s Canal

Ali Sadek, 26, of no fixed abode. Picture: Met police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: England cricketers to pay key worker tribute

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Coronavirus: Arsenal player ‘tested positive’ before City game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm extend Tottenham deals until end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Skelton confirmed as latest big-name player to leave Saracens for new challenge

Saracens' Will Skelton attacks against Ospreys during a Heineken Champions Cup pool match at Allianz Park

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games
Drive 24