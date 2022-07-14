'We want a more equal Haringey for individuals and our communities'

Opinion

We are looking forward to our first proper summer since the pandemic. This is the chance for our communities to finally come back together.

The July weekends will see some of the biggest stars in the world performing just down the road. And that is just the start.

Haringey has an incredible arts, culture and music offer as well as fantastic parks and community spaces.

Our creative hives in Wood Green and Tottenham, the rich culinary offer of Green Lanes and beyond and we will be celebrating Ally Pally with a summer long buzz of activity around it. We have volunteers all over Haringey taking care of neighbours and taking on projects with them.

We want a more equal borough for individuals and our communities. We want to encourage a rich cultural life and selfless civic activity in the form of volunteering and public service.

Cllr Julie Davies wants individuals to get involved with community activities - Credit: Haringey Council

We want to help expand involvement in community life – and we believe the way to do it is by collaborating much more with local people. During the pandemic local residents really discovered our parks and local spaces. We want to see those numbers rise.

Parks are a great example. With activity and life, they thrive – and with imagination they can offer opportunities to anyone and everyone.

Right now, the council is putting on summer activities for young people across parks, libraries and other community spaces – free for children from less well-off families. We have basketball in Duckett’s Common, circus skills at Collage Arts, summer theatre at Haringey 6th Form College, a summer holiday camp in Priory Park – to name just a few.

We want to do more though. We want to come up with activities and opportunities that we haven’t seen before.

We want ideas from people we don’t always hear from and to see initiatives for every community in our common spaces. We want to help people to volunteer, and we want spaces that thrive – not just in summer but all through the year. And for that we need your help. Visit the main council website for more details.

Cllr Julie Davies is cabinet member for Communities and Civic Life, Haringey Council.