Search

Advanced search

Haringey Council signs off school streets scheme including in Highgate

PUBLISHED: 13:30 19 November 2020

The scheme is designed to reduce pollution and encourage cycling and walking. Picture: Be First

The scheme is designed to reduce pollution and encourage cycling and walking. Picture: Be First

Archant

Streets outside primary schools will be closed to cars across Haringey to improve air quality for pupils.

School streets will see the road outside the entrance closed at the beginning and end of the school day. Picture: Brent CouncilSchool streets will see the road outside the entrance closed at the beginning and end of the school day. Picture: Brent Council

School streets will see roads outside the entrance to 38 schools closed at the beginning and end of the school day, from Monday to Friday during term time. Schools that will see changes introduced first include Highgate Primary School, Highgate Junior School, Coldfall Primary School and Campsbourne Primary School.

Haringey Council says the measures for these schools, part of a “prioritised” group of 20, will be implemented by April.

The plans were signed off at a meeting of Haringey Council’s cabinet on November 10.

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey Council’s environment chief, said: “Parents want School Streets because they know they deliver cleaner air. I’m extremely pleased to see this plan now agreed.

“The health and safety of our borough’s children and young people is a priority.

You may also want to watch:

“The School Streets plan will see vastly improved air quality and road safety around our schools, whilst encouraging safer and cleaner commuting options for all of those travelling to school.”

The school streets programme has been allocated £1.5 million capital funding by the council over a five-year period, supported by a possible £1.5m in match funding from external sources, if it can be secured.

All primary schools in the borough have been assessed as part of the measures, with those categorised “most urgent” at the front of the queue.

The timed closure of roads outside schools will be enforced by CCTV cameras or physical measures.

The council says it will create a “safe space for children, teachers, parents and carers travelling to and from school at peak times and will get parents to think twice about their travel habits – encouraging more sustainable and active travel methods, such as walking, cycling or taking public transport”.

As part of a wider move to encourage walking and cycling, Haringey Council has introduced traffic changes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has included putting up plastic barriers and widening pavements outside schools to aid social distancing.

The council said it “recognised” these changes did not make the altered roads School Streets in themselves, but that such changes installed in recent months would now become permanent alongside the timed road closures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight insists he must make sure his squad maintain form in lockdown

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Saracens six to start for England against Ireland

England's Jonathan Joseph, Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London

Arsenal boss Montemurro ‘very proud’ of Williamson

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal Women 2 Tottenham Women 2 (Arsenal win on pens)

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan misses in the penalty shoot out during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Bottle shop and deli brings surprising pairings to East Finchley

Bottles and Jars has opened at Hexagon Classics in East Finchley