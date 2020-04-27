Search

Advanced search

Close streets to cars for social distancing during coronavirus crisis, say Haringey Liberal Democrats

PUBLISHED: 11:38 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 27 April 2020

Prioritising pedestrians would improve social distancing, say opposition councillors. Picture: Redvers at English Wikipedia

Prioritising pedestrians would improve social distancing, say opposition councillors. Picture: Redvers at English Wikipedia

Archant

Car-free streets should be introduced in Haringey to allow walkers and cyclists to socially distance during the coronavirus lockdown, opposition councillors have said.

Haringey councillors Cllr Nick da Costa (Alexandra) and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Crouch End). Picture: Haringey Liberal DemocratsHaringey councillors Cllr Nick da Costa (Alexandra) and Cllr Luke Cawley-Harrison (Crouch End). Picture: Haringey Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrat councillors Nick da Costa (Alexandra) and Luke Cawley-Harrison (Crouch End) have urged Haringey Council to take advantage of a recent change to Government regulations that makes it easier to close off streets to cars.

It comes after similar schemes were announced in response to the coronavirus crisis in Brighton and the Italian city of Milan.

While traffic has significantly reduced following the coronavirus lockdown, more people have taken to running, walking and cycling as daily exercise.

But narrow pavements in some areas can make it difficult to stay two metres apart from others while taking part in these activities.

On Tuesday (April 21), the Department for Transport issued temporary guidance making it easier for councils to introduce car-free streets.

In a letter to cabinet member for environment and sustainability Cllr Kirsten Hearn, the Lib Dem councillors say they believe Haringey residents would “welcome steps to make walking and cycling safer and more pleasant”.

They add: “If Haringey takes advantage of this opportunity, it would be a welcome release for our residents who may not have access to gardens for exercise, but are worried about pavements being too narrow to walk or run, or roads too dangerous to cycle on whilst maintaining social distancing.”

Cllr Kirsten Hearn, Haringey Council cabinet member for climate change and sustainability, said: “I share the concerns regarding the use of street space to ensure social distancing and providing safer and cleaner opportunities for cycling and walking.

“We have been exploring opportunities to increase pedestrian capacity in areas of commercial activity.

“However, any decision has to be balanced against the requirements for essential travel during this period, including for critical workers, emergency vehicles, public transport, deliveries and loading activity.

“We are continuing to work on a framework which will set out the types of permanent interventions the council could make to improve walking and cycling in the borough so that we are not just considering the immediate situation but the longer term too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Most Read

Toff’s in Muswell Hill vandalised as flowers lie outside for late owner George Georgiou

Toff's now boarded up following the attempted break-in. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Queen’s Crescent shooting: Police appeal after man in 30s shot close to community centre

Police investigate a shooting in Queens Crescent. Picture: Barnaby Nerberka

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, 62. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

‘The community keeps us afloat’: Kentish Town pub invokes Blitz spirit to survive lockdown

Rose & Crown co-owner Ben Caudell (left) and the pub pre-lockdown. Picture: Rose & Crown

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

‘You have to push yourself’: 96-year-old former NHS psychotherapist walks 2km a day to boost care homes’ PPE

Ruth Brook (left), 96, who is walking 12km over six days and Captain Tom Moore, 100 on Thursday (April 30), doing laps of his garden for the NHS. Pictures: Jewish Care/PA

Album review: Bethlehem Casuals – The Tragedy Of Street Dog

Bethlehem Casuals

Camden entrepreneur launches clothes reselling site in aid of the NHS

L-R: Sally Patterson, Bella Stratton and Lucy Clumpas
Drive 24