Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Haringey's Climate Change Action Plan approved by cabinet

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:38 AM March 15, 2021   
Haringey Council's Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point

Cllr Kirsten Hearn at an electric car charging point - Credit: Haringey Council

Haringey Council's cabinet has approved a plan to address climate change, enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality over the next two decades.

The Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) sets out actions to be taken to meet the target of making the borough "net zero carbon" by 2041, with the council’s core operational buildings and fleet achieving that by 2027.

Almost four out of five respondents to a consultation said they were "very concerned" about climate change.

Cabinet member for climate change, equalities and leisure Cllr Kirsten Hearn said: “For Haringey to become net zero carbon, the council, local businesses, residents, stakeholders, visitors and central government need to work together to deliver the Action Plan’s ambition. Combating climate change is a collective endeavour, and we will continue to work with colleagues across the sector so we can keep Haringey’s target date of 2041.”

More than 1,000 points were raised by 700 individuals and 10 community groups during the community engagement between October 2020 and January 2021.

Two-thirds of respondents said low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and segregated cycle lanes should be prioritised, and the council has already approved its draft Walking & Cycling Action Plan.

You may also want to watch:

Climate Emergency
Haringey News
Crouch End News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Protest against the felling of trees along Parkland Walk

Environment News

Parkland Walk: Tree works 'overkill' complain protesters

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Bosco and Bosco's stick

Hampstead Heath | Video

Meet Bosco, the canine star with a big stick and Will Smith as a fan

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Richard Ratcliffe with his and Nazanin's daughter Gabriella outside the Iranian Embassy

Free Nazanin

Free Nazanin: Husband and daughter take petition to Iranian embassy

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
A handful of trees still standing on the Overground near Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath neighbours 'bereft' after Network Rail tree 'massacre'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus