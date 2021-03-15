Haringey's Climate Change Action Plan approved by cabinet

Published: 10:38 AM March 15, 2021

Haringey Council's cabinet has approved a plan to address climate change, enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality over the next two decades.

The Climate Change Action Plan (CCAP) sets out actions to be taken to meet the target of making the borough "net zero carbon" by 2041, with the council’s core operational buildings and fleet achieving that by 2027.

Almost four out of five respondents to a consultation said they were "very concerned" about climate change.

Cabinet member for climate change, equalities and leisure Cllr Kirsten Hearn said: “For Haringey to become net zero carbon, the council, local businesses, residents, stakeholders, visitors and central government need to work together to deliver the Action Plan’s ambition. Combating climate change is a collective endeavour, and we will continue to work with colleagues across the sector so we can keep Haringey’s target date of 2041.”

More than 1,000 points were raised by 700 individuals and 10 community groups during the community engagement between October 2020 and January 2021.

Two-thirds of respondents said low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and segregated cycle lanes should be prioritised, and the council has already approved its draft Walking & Cycling Action Plan.