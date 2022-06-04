Erim Metto was awarded the Platinum Champion Award for his work during the pandemic - Credit: Turkish Cypriot Community Association

The Haringey-based chief executive of the Turkish Cypriot Community Association (TCCA) has been recognised with a Platinum Champion Award.

Erim Metto received the award, which was created by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, for his work supporting residents during the pandemic.

This included establishing and running the TCCA’s Covid Support Initiative, which helped produce up to 800 meals a week for vulnerable people in Haringey, Waltham Forest, Enfield and Hackney.

Initially for the elderly, frail and those with special needs, it was later extended to provide food for a range of key workers, including hospital staff and police.

Other initiatives Erim launched and managed included a 24-hour helpline, and a WhatsApp advice service.

Erim said he “had no idea” he had been nominated.

“I’m delighted that all the hard work the volunteers have been unselfishly dedicating towards helping the community during Covid has been recognised. This is an award for all those involved.”

A total of 490 Platinum Award winners were chosen from thousands of nominations. Each winner will receive a pin and signed certificate, presented by The Duchess of Cornwall.