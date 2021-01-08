One in ten people without symptoms Covid positive at Haringey centres
- Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Two new Covid-19 testing centres for people with no symptoms have opened in Haringey, with nearly one in 10 tests coming back positive.
This week free, rapid coronavirus tests became available at new centres at 48 Station Road, Wood Green and Tottenham Community Sports Centre.
Haringey Council reports that of the first 241 lateral flow tests on the first full day of opening, 20 (8.3%) were positive.
Haringey’s director of public health, Dr Will Maimaris, said: “For the people who have tested positive, it means staying indoors for a few days, but that action alone can save someone else’s life.
“If they are not spreading it because they are in isolation we are one small step to coming out of lockdown with our freedoms returned and our local businesses reopening.”
You may also want to watch:
Residents can visit the centres from midday to 7pm Tuesday to Friday, and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.
READ MORE: Camden GPs involved in pioneering Covid treatment trials
Most Read
- 1 Hampstead residents rally against 'Mediterranean' house plans
- 2 Two 17-year-olds charged after alleged knifepoint robbery in Highgate
- 3 Cricks Corner café remains after Islington Council rejects house conversion
- 4 Angus Anderson: Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Highgate centre's artist
- 5 Police officer honoured for work supporting children with cancer
- 6 Number of Covid patients at the Royal Free doubles in a week to 400
- 7 Resident fears health at risk by Haverstock Hill cycle lanes amid legal challenge
- 8 Care service changes made 'under cover of Covid'
- 9 Hampstead Heath bosses urge public not to abuse staff
- 10 Arsenal Matt Macey departs for Hibernian