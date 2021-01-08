Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
One in ten people without symptoms Covid positive at Haringey centres

person

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:08 PM January 8, 2021   
A testing centre sign. 

A testing centre sign. - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Two new Covid-19 testing centres for people with no symptoms have opened in Haringey, with nearly one in 10 tests coming back positive.

This week free, rapid coronavirus tests became available at new centres at 48 Station Road, Wood Green and Tottenham Community Sports Centre.

Haringey Council reports that of the first 241 lateral flow tests on the first full day of opening, 20 (8.3%) were positive.

Haringey’s director of public health, Dr Will Maimaris, said: “For the people who have tested positive, it means staying indoors for a few days, but that action alone can save someone else’s life.

“If they are not spreading it because they are in isolation we are one small step to coming out of lockdown with our freedoms returned and our local businesses reopening.”

Residents can visit the centres from midday to 7pm Tuesday to Friday, and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

READ MORE: Camden GPs involved in pioneering Covid treatment trials

