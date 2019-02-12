Search

Happy Vale Hotel: Controversial Mornington Crescent hostel up for auction weeks after tenants leave

PUBLISHED: 10:15 22 February 2019

Weeks after tenants were evicted, the owners of Happy Vale Hotel have put it up for auction.

Residents were seen moving out of the notorious hostel in Mornington Crescent on January 30. There had been a lengthy battle between them and landlord Hospitality Zone LLP in getting them to finally leave.

However, it is now listed for auction with Barnard Marcus on March 12.

The guide price is £1.55m, £450,000 more than Hospitality Zone LLP bought it for in 2015.

Speaking through lawyers, they said: “The property no longer fits within Hospitality Zone’s portfolio.

“We are therefore looking for a purchaser to unlock the potential in the property and bring it back to life.”

Hospitality Zone LLP was fined £660 in July last year for failing to keep the hostel in good repair.

A Ham&High investigation had previously found squalid conditions at the hostel including broken toilets and a mouse infestation – all while tenants receiving housing benefit lived inside.

