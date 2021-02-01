Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead's Happy Returns hopes to help parents homeschool kids

Poppy Koronka

Published: 7:45 PM February 1, 2021   
Happy Returns in Hampstead has a busy window amid the pandemic.

Happy Returns in Hampstead has a busy window amid the pandemic. - Credit: Poppy Koronka

A Hampstead toyshop owner is supporting parents home-schooling during lockdown, by opening a toy-drop off service and customer collections. 

The owner of Happy Returns in Rosslyn Hill is encouraging mums to order toys and games to keep their kids occupied during lockdown. 

Proprietor Jennie Danso expressed admiration for the parents home-schooling: “Talking to those parents after the first lockdown, coming back here [saying] how challenging it was not just because they are holding down their own jobs and then at the same time having two, sometimes three, children […] who need support.” 

Jennie recommends Maths Dice for learning at home, which have versions for all ages. Children roll the dice and play maths games with the resulting numbers. 

Happy Returns does not have a website yet but is working to get one live as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can call 020 7435 2431 to inquire about their stock. 

Education
People
Hampstead News

