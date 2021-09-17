'Family unit': 28 Church Row wins reader's favourite restaurant

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021

David Hansen, owner of 28 Church Row restaurant, is pleased to have won - Credit: Polly Hancock

Hampstead's 28 Church Row scooped up Ham&High readers' votes for their favourite restaurant.

In the lead up to charity-led initiative National Hospitality Day on September 18, we asked readers to nominate the best restaurants, pubs and cafes in north London, and then vote on the three finalists.

28 Church Row narrowly beat runners-up La Cage Imaginaire in Hampstead and Crouch End's Les Associes.

The restaurant's menu is inspired by 'the best of Spanish and Italian cuisine' - Credit: Polly Hancock

Restaurant owner David Hanson said he was delighted, as he does not actively advertise his venue, and instead relies on word-of-mouth to bring in customers.

“It’s so nice that our customers consider us their favourite,” he said.

“I think what makes us special is our staff, as all of my team are really great and have worked here for a long time.

You may also want to watch:

“It makes such a difference when staff recognise customers when they walk through the door, and even know what drink they’re having.”

The restaurant, which opened in 2016, was forced to close during periods of the past 18 months, like many hospitality venues across the UK.

“The staff are normally in here every day, and we’re a family unit,” David added.

David Hansen said he had missed the restaurant's 'family unit' - Credit: Polly Hancock

“They had to go from working hard to not working at all, which is difficult to adjust to.

“For us it’s nice to be back and doing what we love.”