Women attacked by wrench-wielding man in Hampstead

Published: 3:18 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 3:52 PM January 22, 2021

A man swung a spanner at a nurse at the Royal Free’s A&E, police say - Credit: PA

Police are appealing to find a man armed with a wrench linked to a series of attacks on women in Hampstead – including a nurse at the Royal Free Hospital.

The Met told residents to “remain vigilant” after a man physically and verbally abused women while wielding a wrench or spanner. The attacks took place between November 28 and January 13.

One of the incidents, on November 28, saw a man swing a spanner at a nurse inside the Royal Free’s A&E department after making inappropriate comments to her. The nurse was not injured and the man ran off.

The man has been connected by police to four attacks on January 13 – in Lawn Road, Fleet Road, Haverstock Hill and Queens Crescent.

During one of these attacks he produced a wrench and ran towards a woman. In another he punched a woman after making an abusive comment.

Two of the attacks happened in Fleet Road, police say - Credit: Harry Taylor

On November 30 at around 7.25pm a woman was punched at a bus stop outside Chalk Farm Station, and then on December 8 a woman was threatened with a "metal tool" in Fleet Road, Hampstead, at about 9.20pm.

On January 2 at 6.40pm a woman was punched. On each of these occasions the man made inappropriate comments and fled the scene.

Detective Constable Zoe Di Carlo, from the Met’s Central North Command Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who knows who this man is to get in contact with police immediately.

“We are investigating a series of incidents where women, often on their own, have been approached and subjected to verbal, and sometimes, physical abuse.

“While no one has been seriously hurt, these incidents will understandably cause concern to the local community. I want to reassure people that we are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the person responsible.”

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, of stocky build and of medium height.

Police are advising people to remain vigilant and call 999 in an emergency. Officers want to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of any of the incidents, and who saw anything suspicious.

To contact police call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote reference CAD 1416/28Nov20.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.