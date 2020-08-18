Search

Advanced search

Hampstead woman, 22, makes and delivers ice cream for charity through pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:58 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 18 August 2020

Bella Jurczynski, 22, from Hampstead, with her homemade ice cream. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

Bella Jurczynski, 22, from Hampstead, with her homemade ice cream. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

Archant

A Hampstead 22-year-old has been churning out homemade ice cream and donating the profits to charity to help out through the pandemic.

Bella's Ice Cream has raised more than £1,200 for charity. Picture: Bella JurczynskiBella's Ice Cream has raised more than £1,200 for charity. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

At the beginning of April, during the worst of the coronavirus, Bella felt compelled to support her community and do her bit, so she started making and delivering ice cream around Hampstead and Highgate.

The charity venture has seen the profits of Bella’s Ice Cream split between Samaritans and The Black Curriculum.

Bella told the Ham&High: “My mum works in the Royal Free and so I was hearing from her how desperate the situation was for some, but I felt lost as to how I could help.

“When I made my first batch, my family and I were joking about how this could be a global business but then it dawned on me that this could be the way that I could help – to provide happiness, through ice cream, and services, through fundraising, to those who needed it.”

Flavours include rhubarb and ginger, and brown sugar and pecan. Picture: Bella JurczynskiFlavours include rhubarb and ginger, and brown sugar and pecan. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

With her mind made up, Bella put the wheels in motion. The trainee teacher sourced tubs, designed stickers, created a website and invented flavours such as blueberry basil, earl grey and lemon meringue.

Soon enough the word spread, and on some days Bella delivered as many as 20 tubs, either on foot or by car, with part of the challenge making sure the ice cream didn’t melt.

You may also want to watch:

“I still have a lot of ice cream addicts badgering me with reorders,” Bella said.

Initially, the 22-year-old donated all of her profits to Samaritans, but then, following the Black Lives Matter protests, she changed tack.

Bella said: “As the pandemic went on, I had a further realisation that I would not be able to carry out a project like this without the privilege of my own financial security and customers or a neighbourhood with the means to support my idea.

“This coincided with the death of George Floyd, the significant emergence of the Black Lives Matter protests, both on and offline, and the personal confrontation with my lack of Black history knowledge or understanding of today’s systemic injustices.

“That’s why my intention to donate 100% of the money to the Samaritans soon changed to splitting the funds raised between the Samaritans and The Black Curriculum.”

Bella added: “Most of all, it has been fun, funny and an exciting project that has seen me through lockdown and beyond.”

More than £1,200 has been raised for charity from Bella’s Ice Cream.

For more information or to place an order click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plaque unveiled where George Orwell’s Animal Farm almost went up in flames

Ed Fordham and Richard Blair at the unveilling of a plaque dedicated to Richard's father George Orwell at the site of their former Kilburn home at 10a Mortimer Crescent, now Kington House.

North London A Level students to hold Parliament Square demo over ‘unjust’ results

People take part in a protest outside the Department of Education in Westminster, London, over the government's handling of A-level results. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Hotspur confirm signing of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart

File photo dated 15-05-2016 of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Haringey Borough begin preparations as they re-sign eight players

Valery Pajetet of Haringey denies Chris Dickson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Hampstead tennis star Dart denies tension being created after defeat to Raducanu

Harriet Dart in action at the UK Pro Series (Pic: Sports beat)

Hampstead woman, 22, makes and delivers ice cream for charity through pandemic

Bella Jurczynski, 22, from Hampstead, with her homemade ice cream. Picture: Bella Jurczynski

Planning reforms will ‘sideline’ community, says Barnet opposition as party leaders react

Barnet's party leaders, from left to right: Cllr Barry Rawlings (Lab, Coppetts), Cllr Gabriel Rozenberg (Lib Dem, Garden Suburb) and Cllr Dan Thomas (Con, Finchley Church End). Pictures: UGC/Barnet Council