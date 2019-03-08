Search

Advanced search

Heath and Hampstead Society letter rebukes Camden Conservatives over 'misleading' ward proposal

PUBLISHED: 11:45 20 September 2019

South End Green. Picture: Sam Volpe

South End Green. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

A now-scrapped proposal from Camden's Conservative group to give South End Green its own council ward "made misleading claims" about the Heath and Hampstead Society (H&HS).

That's what the century-old society wrote in a strongly worded letter to the government agency managing the ongoing review of Camden Council's ward boundaries.

Both the local Tories and the H&HS have now said they are "on the same page", and are both backing a retention of the existing ward arrangements in South End Green, but the letter - sent at the end of July - publicly rebukes councillors.

You may also want to watch:

In it, the letter criticises any implication that the society "focussed more" on Hampstead Village than in South End.

It says: "The society needs publicly to repudiate [this] in so far as it misrepresents the society's position."

The H&HS' chair, Marc Hutchinson, told this newspaper this was a "misunderstanding".

He added: "The position of the Tory councillors is now to leave the boundaries as is, which is what we want to see too."

Most Read

Free Nazanin: EU Parliament reiterates demand for Nazanin Zaghari’s unconditional release in Iran and condemns treatment of activists

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

St John’s Wood academy blows whistle on sports club for kids – as activities are banned on Sundays

Rising Stars coaching sessions have now been stopped. Picture: Eliot Tang

Hampstead Heath muggings: Patrols up as autumn attacks reported

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Travellers evicted from Channing School playing fields in Stanhope Road, Highgate

Police with the Travellers on Thursday. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Free Nazanin: EU Parliament reiterates demand for Nazanin Zaghari’s unconditional release in Iran and condemns treatment of activists

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

St John’s Wood academy blows whistle on sports club for kids – as activities are banned on Sundays

Rising Stars coaching sessions have now been stopped. Picture: Eliot Tang

Hampstead Heath muggings: Patrols up as autumn attacks reported

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Travellers evicted from Channing School playing fields in Stanhope Road, Highgate

Police with the Travellers on Thursday. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Sakhira Loseke stabbing: Woman appears in court charged with murder of young mum in Chalk Farm

Sakhira Loseke. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey Borough continue FA Cup run with visit of Staines Town

Anthony McDonald of Haringey Borough in the FA Cup win over Herne Bay. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Spurs boss Pochettino wants to build on Palace victory at Leicester with settled squad

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate as Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt (right) scores an own goal to put them 2-0 up during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Cricket: Malan laments Middlesex struggles

Middlesex's John Simpson bats during day four of the Specsavers County Championship Division two match against Lancashire at Old Trafford

Dozens of Netley Primary School kids march on Regent’s Place Plaza demanding action on climate change

Netley Primary School's climate strike at Regent's Place Plaza. Pictured, Marwa and Taskia from Year 5. Picture: Sarah Burgess

Muswell Hill’s ‘traders’ week’ to highlight local businesses and shopping on the high street

Costas Georgiou from Toff's in Muswell Hill. Picture: Peter Kyriacou/Muswell Business
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists