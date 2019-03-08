Heath and Hampstead Society letter rebukes Camden Conservatives over 'misleading' ward proposal

A now-scrapped proposal from Camden's Conservative group to give South End Green its own council ward "made misleading claims" about the Heath and Hampstead Society (H&HS).

That's what the century-old society wrote in a strongly worded letter to the government agency managing the ongoing review of Camden Council's ward boundaries.

Both the local Tories and the H&HS have now said they are "on the same page", and are both backing a retention of the existing ward arrangements in South End Green, but the letter - sent at the end of July - publicly rebukes councillors.

In it, the letter criticises any implication that the society "focussed more" on Hampstead Village than in South End.

It says: "The society needs publicly to repudiate [this] in so far as it misrepresents the society's position."

The H&HS' chair, Marc Hutchinson, told this newspaper this was a "misunderstanding".

He added: "The position of the Tory councillors is now to leave the boundaries as is, which is what we want to see too."