Hampstead Underground to remain on reduced opening hours due to TfL staff shortages

Hampstead Underground. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Hampstead Underground will remain on reduced opening hours due to continued staff shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tube station is open from 7am-7pm on weekdays and TfL say there is still no time frame for when normal service will resume.

Before the pandemic, the Northern Line station was open from 5.30am-12.30am on weekdays, and - as a night Tube stop - throughout the early hours of Fridays and Saturdays.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are committed to helping London return to its usual activity as safely and sustainably as possible.

“At present we have a small number of stations closed or operating at reduced hours while we work on returning staff numbers to normal.

“While this work continues we are prioritising busier stations and interchanges where staff are most needed.

“As lockdown continues to ease, we look forward to seeing customers travelling safely through our stations as soon as possible.”