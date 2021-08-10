Hampstead hair stylist Edoardo shortlisted for top national award

Published: 11:11 AM August 10, 2021

"The hard work and resilience was worth it," says Hampstead's Edoardo Colasanti after being shortlisted for a top award.

The stylist from the village's Trevor Sorbie salon is a finalist in the Newcomer of the Year categoryat HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Edoardo said: "I’m absolutely thrilled. It’s been a tough year but something like this proves that all the hard work and resilience was worth it."

In various categories, they are judged anonymously by more than 100 leading hairdressers, with winners announced November 29 at a ceremony at Grosvenor House.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the awards, said: ‘These awards recognise the very best of British hairdressing talent, celebrating the passion, artistry and expertise of individuals from across the country."

She said in reaching the finals, Edoardo has demonstrated he is "accomplished and gifted", with an "impeccable eye for detail".

The awards, now in their 37th year, are a celebration of hairdressing excellence, recognising the outstanding creative and technical abilities of stylists.