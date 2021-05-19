Hampstead and Highgate police sergeant stepping down

Published: 1:00 PM May 19, 2021

The Metropolitan Police sergeant for Hampstead and Highgate is stepping down.

John Hounsell will shortly move on after nearly two years as the safer neighbourhood team sergeant. His replacement on June 1 will be Nicky O’Hara.

Sgt Hounsell said: “Community policing is most effective when the community itself is cohesive, active and dedicated to working alongside the police and partner agencies to make a safer area for everyone – Hampstead and Highgate are both perfect examples of this.

“Hampstead and Highgate both have rich history and are renowned for being wonderful places to live and visit, and to me they have been hugely rewarding to police.

“Not without challenges, the last two years have seen a variety of serious issues in the area and almost my entire tenure has been in the scope of a pandemic, but throughout the difficult times – the community spirit of this small part of North London has been unwavering.

You may also want to watch:

“I will miss patrolling such a beautiful part of London, and the fantastic groups of residents and business owners that made Hampstead and Highgate the truly special places they are.”