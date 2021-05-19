Hampstead and Highgate police sergeant stepping down
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
The Metropolitan Police sergeant for Hampstead and Highgate is stepping down.
John Hounsell will shortly move on after nearly two years as the safer neighbourhood team sergeant. His replacement on June 1 will be Nicky O’Hara.
Sgt Hounsell said: “Community policing is most effective when the community itself is cohesive, active and dedicated to working alongside the police and partner agencies to make a safer area for everyone – Hampstead and Highgate are both perfect examples of this.
“Hampstead and Highgate both have rich history and are renowned for being wonderful places to live and visit, and to me they have been hugely rewarding to police.
“Not without challenges, the last two years have seen a variety of serious issues in the area and almost my entire tenure has been in the scope of a pandemic, but throughout the difficult times – the community spirit of this small part of North London has been unwavering.
You may also want to watch:
“I will miss patrolling such a beautiful part of London, and the fantastic groups of residents and business owners that made Hampstead and Highgate the truly special places they are.”
Most Read
- 1 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
- 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
- 3 Teenage girls banned from Camden after Hampstead robbery spree
- 4 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
- 5 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
- 6 'No one cares': Mother claims 'horrible' leaks and mould left ignored
- 7 The Magdala returns as pubs and restaurants reopen indoors on May 17
- 8 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
- 9 Bailed: Men arrested in connection with antisemitic abuse in St John's Wood
- 10 Drug trafficker jailed after years on the run in Israel