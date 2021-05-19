Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Hampstead and Highgate police sergeant stepping down

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 1:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Sgt Hounsell will be replaced by Nicky O'Hara

Sgt Hounsell will be replaced by Nicky O'Hara - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police sergeant for Hampstead and Highgate is stepping down.  

John Hounsell will shortly move on after nearly two years as the safer neighbourhood team sergeant. His replacement on June 1 will be Nicky O’Hara.

Sgt Hounsell said: “Community policing is most effective when the community itself is cohesive, active and dedicated to working alongside the police and partner agencies to make a safer area for everyone – Hampstead and Highgate are both perfect examples of this. 

“Hampstead and Highgate both have rich history and are renowned for being wonderful places to live and visit, and to me they have been hugely rewarding to police.  

“Not without challenges, the last two years have seen a variety of serious issues in the area and almost my entire tenure has been in the scope of a pandemic, but throughout the difficult times – the community spirit of this small part of North London has been unwavering. 

You may also want to watch:

“I will miss patrolling such a beautiful part of London, and the fantastic groups of residents and business owners that made Hampstead and Highgate the truly special places they are.”

Most Read

  1. 1 How Agatha Christie spent the war in Hampstead
  2. 2 Hampstead man 'scammed out of £700' by DPD worker
  3. 3 Teenage girls banned from Camden after Hampstead robbery spree
  1. 4 New Italian restaurant will bring ‘a touch of Mayfair’ to Muswell Hill
  2. 5 'Hampstead has grown a heart': Oriel Place courtyard opens
  3. 6 'No one cares': Mother claims 'horrible' leaks and mould left ignored
  4. 7 The Magdala returns as pubs and restaurants reopen indoors on May 17
  5. 8 New '24-hour' Hampstead Sainsbury’s faces alcohol sales objections
  6. 9 Bailed: Men arrested in connection with antisemitic abuse in St John's Wood
  7. 10 Drug trafficker jailed after years on the run in Israel
Metropolitan Police
Hampstead News
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

Emergency Services | Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Finchley Road lane closure in Camden

Air quality | Special Report

Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double

Charles Thomson

person
Burger King

Consumer

Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Met Police stock image

Hate crime

Arrests made after reports of antisemitic abuse

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus