Hampstead student primed for Miss England final after lockdown success and disability campaign

Natasha Chittoo, 18, has made the final of Miss England. If she wins, she will be crowned Miss World. Picture: Hiyafoto (C)Hiyafoto

A Miss England finalist from Hampstead says her charity work in the national beauty competition has spurred on her success.

Natasha's semi final eco-friendly outfit was made out of newspaper, recycled plastic bags and her neighbour’s old cloth. Picture: Natasha Chittoo Natasha's semi final eco-friendly outfit was made out of newspaper, recycled plastic bags and her neighbour’s old cloth. Picture: Natasha Chittoo

Natasha Chittoo, 18, launched a campaign to support disabled people during the pandemic en route to securing her spot at the Miss England final.

The actor passed earlier, virtual stages of the contest during lockdown including a catwalk video and fundraising for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Her eco-conscious outfit for the semi-final was assembled from newspaper, recycled plastic bags and her neighbour’s old cloth.

Natasha, who went to Henrietta Barnett School, told the Ham&High: “It has definitely been really interesting because I didn’t see it coming at all.

Fundraising with a bake sale at Farm Walk Tennis Club in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Natasha Chittoo Fundraising with a bake sale at Farm Walk Tennis Club in Hampstead Garden Suburb. Picture: Natasha Chittoo

“I was planning on taking my A Level exams, then they got cancelled and everything changed.

“It’s been really good because I’ve been getting involved with lots of charities and I’ve now started my own campaign to raise awareness about problems with and for disabled people suffering during lockdown.

“For instance, what’s happening with masks, because a lot of blind people are struggling to communicate as they often understand things through lip reading. Obviously when people wear masks that’s quite difficult.

“So I feel like I’m doing a good thing which makes me feel really happy.”

Natasha, who is half Mauritian, is now off to study medicine at Imperial College London.

After she received her A Level results last month – which nationally were subject to a chaotic government U-turn – Natasha went straight to a crowning event for Miss England.

Now, looking ahead to the final which will include ethical and general knowledge rounds, Natasha said she was excited to be in the running for representation on the national, and potentially international stage.

If she is crowned Miss England, she will enter the race to become Miss World.

“I really wanted to continue my journey and I feel as though I have a lot to offer, especially for the final,” Natasha said.

“I mean the whole reason I started it was so that it gave me a better platform to promote charity and humanitarian work, so I thought it would be good to start that work now.”

Natasha is an ambassador for World Against Single Use Plastic (WASUP) – an organisation tackling plastic pollution.