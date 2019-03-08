Search

Hampstead High Street break-ins: 'Shocking' phone shop robbery adds to village trend

PUBLISHED: 18:30 27 September 2019

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

The O2 shop on Hampstead High Street was broken into. Picture: Google

Archant

Five youths smashed up the O2 phone shop in Hampstead yesterday, leaving customers and staff scared.

The teenagers came into the store at 11am, telling staff they were carrying knives. One of them jumped on a display table holding phones, kicking and damaging it.

They then ran off with four phones according to staff.

Debbie Kagam, who lives in Hampstead, was walking down the high street at the time with her two daughters. She said she heard "shouting and screaming" coming from the shop, and she saw somebody stood on top of one of the tables.

"I went back later and couldn't believe it when a girl who works there told me it wasn't the first time.

"I was absolutely shocked, these are 14-16 year olds, why aren't they in school? The police have to come from Kentish Town as well as the local police stations are shut. We have no police on our streets, I find it very sad."

Store manager Kai Norville confirmed the incident had taken place, but said staff weren't surprised by it.

"It is scary but we're used to it now," he said. "It happens all over the UK, not just in Hampstead."

He said the gang had carried out identical robberies on the store previously. O2 has passed on CCTV to police, and is looking at further security measures in store, he added.

Nobody was injured.

Chair of Hampstead Town Safer Neighbourhood Panel, Susan West said the problem had happened before, but she wasn't aware of the latest incidents.

"It's sad that five kids feel emboldened to do this kind of thing, it's worrying."

At the beginning of September the David Clulow opticians was also broken into - the Ham&High understands also not for the first time.

About the O2 robbery, Scotland Yard told this newspaper: "It was reported that a group of five males entered the shop and caused criminal damage before stealing property and leaving the scene."

Cops said the David Clulow break-in had involved a moped used to force entry into the shop.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made in either case and an investigation is ongoing.

