Hampstead School sixth formers win £1,000 for animal charity in social project final

PUBLISHED: 10:53 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 24 March 2020

Hampstead School sixth form students with the First Give cheque for their chosen charity. Picture: Hampstead School

Hampstead School

The winners of a social action project from Hampstead School have secured £1,000 for an animal welfare charity.

Seven teams of sixth formers pitched for their chosen charities as part of the First Give programme in front of a panel of four judges.

The winning team were presented with a cheque for £1,000 for their chosen animal charity, The Mayhew, in Kensal Green.

Teams who presented their work on Woodland Trust for climate change, and Steel Warriors for anti-knife crime, were also commended.

Hampstead School student Finley McGeachie, 16, said: “The whole class has learnt how to effectively work in a team, and how important it is to be selfless and helping others.

“Not just people but also organisations that help with climate change and animals like the Mayhew Animal Home.

“Taking part in First Give has inspired everyone to want to get more involved in charities in general.”

