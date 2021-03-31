Hampstead robberies: 8 locked up over crimes that terrorised north London

Published: 12:27 PM March 31, 2021

The eight men jailed for a string of violent robberies which shocked Hampstead in the summer of 2019. - Credit: Met Police

Eight members of a gang responsible for a string of violent robberies across Hampstead and the surrounding area have been jailed for more than 100 years between them.

Between April and July 2019, the men targeted homes - including in Hampstead, Finchley, Golders Green and St John's Wood - and used weapons like "zombie knives" to terrify innocent people.

The eight men - all from Camden - were convicted over two trials which took place in late 2020. In total, police have linked them to approximately 20 offences.

The gang was brought to justice after detectives from the Met's Flying Squad interrupted a spate of offences in Barnet, Golders Green and Thurston Crescent in Hampstead, before arresting two members of the gang in Gospel Oak on July 19, 2019.

The guilty men include Camden Town pair Patrick Delaney, 30 and of Clarence Way, and Martin Delaney, 29 and of Hawley Road, along with West Hampstead duo Cheyenne Cato, 27 of Iverson Road, and Kiaron Jones-Hewitt, 27 and from Sherriff Road.

Also facing extensive jail time are Rowley Way resident Andy Kiasuka-Kiakanda, 26, Ryan Leurs, 19 and of Maitland Park Villas, and Kentish Town's Steven Barton, 20, who lived in Malden Crescent.

The final man jailed is Jordan Northover, 28, of no fixed address. Northover was already serving a six-year sentence for the attempted robbery of then-Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead in July 2019.

Convicted of charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and of robbery, Northover was jailed for 18 years, with Patrick Delaney and Cato facing 16 and 15 years behind bars respectively.

After pleading guilty during his trial, Kiasuka-Kiakanda was jailed for 14 years and four months.

Leurs and Barton were both sentenced to nine years in prison.

Martin Delaney will be in prison 11 years and Jones-Hewitt was sentenced to eight.

The men were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court.

Det Sgt Gary Taylor said: “The way this gang targeted their victims and threatened them with weapons during their crime spree was truly shocking and abhorrent.

"The impact these heinous crimes have had on the victims cannot be understated."