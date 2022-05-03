Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Ration challenge: £10,000 target for Hampstead nanny’s refugee fundraiser

Guy Taylor

Published: 9:55 AM May 3, 2022
Alice Bryanton is raising money for refugees

A Hampstead nanny will eat the same rations as a Syrian refugee living in a camp in Jordan to raise money for charity.

For a week in June, Alice Bryanton will live off a diet comprising largely of lentils, chickpeas and flour.

Alice has already raised over £1,600 as part of Concern Worldwide UK’s Ration Challenge, and is aiming for £10,000. 

“My belief is that we are all in it together, it could happen to any one of us at any time,” said the 59-year-old.

“I’ll approach every business in Hampstead, anybody that will give me their ear. I want to talk to them and get the word out there.”

Alice has lived in Hampstead for three years and works as a live-in nanny for twins Aaruv and Arjun.

“That’s the legacy I’d like to leave for the children – that you can make a difference,” she said, adding that she has received “nothing but positivity,” in response.

Alice said that living all over the world – in Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Italy and Israel – has made her more “aware of what’s happening, and who needs help”.

Support Alice’s fundraising at www.rationchallenge.org.uk/alice-de-sao-joao

