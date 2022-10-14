A Hampstead pub has two weeks to make changes or face the wrath of Camden's licensing team.

The King William IV, in Hampstead High Street, was under the spotlight on Thursday (October 13), facing a licensing review, with some neighbours calling for the pub to be temporarily suspended from serving.

Instead, last orders on Sunday will come an hour earlier, at 11pm; the back garden will close at 9pm; CCTV must be installed inside the bar; only smokers are allowed outside after 8pm, and without drinks; there will be a supervisor outside on weekends; patrons are banned from loitering in Perrin's Lane and a complaints log must be kept.

Pub licensee Jimmy McGrath did not attend but was represented by lawyer Karen Cochrane and area manager Marija Skauminaite.

Camden's licensing committee chair Cllr Matt Cooper and Cllr Jonathan Simpson listening to solicitor Jeremy Burk representing Perrin's Lane residents - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

After conditions were imposed, Ms Skauminaite apologised for problems experienced by residents.

"We want to have harmony and friendly relations with neighbours," she said.

The meeting heard that residents living next to and across from the pub were subjected to "excessive noise and not just noise" since before May 2021, when Camden began reviewing it for a year.

Jeremy Bark, solicitor for several residents in Perrin's Lane, accused the pub of selling alcohol beyond opening hours and patrons "spilling out onto Perrin's Lane causing problems for residents".

He said he had a folder full of videos and 160 pages of evidence: "We get excessive noise from people shouting, singing, screaming, not just one day a week... Some of the residents wake up to find vomit or urine stains on their front door."

He said problems mostly occur on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when the pub has longer hours. He said people from other pubs come to finish their evening at the William and can be outside beyond 1am making noise.

These are the type of incidents that can "occur and did occur with little or no consequence", he said.

"If things are allowed to continue out of hand we should not be the people who have to monitor enforcement conditions."

He said pub "doesn't really seem to take this particularly seriously" and "ignore attempts to meet".

He added: "It might be appropriate for several reasons to consider a short suspension of the licence...so it sends a strong message to the pub and the owner that the breaches that they have permitted over the last 18 months or so are things that simply will not be tolerated."

One resident from Perrin's Lane said on Boxing Day 2021 she called the pub twice as customers were shouting but the phone wasn't answered. She got up and dressed and went into the pub to find someone.

"I told the barman that there was trouble outside. He came out with me and we both found a customer urinating on my front door. I don't know if it was ever conveyed to Mr McGrath.

"For me that was the last straw."

Mairead Bergin, who lives opposite, said: "The music is so loud I can't hear my TV across the street upstairs."

She said she "knows the whole playlist" when they do karaoke nights which stops at midnight with people outside until past 1am.

She said she saw people "kicking and fighting on the street". "I've never seen a doorman, I've never seen the presence of a doorman".

Cllr Stephen Stark, (Con, Hampstead Town) said: "I support the recommendations by Camden's officers but I wonder if they go far enough.

"The rules and regulations are just one half of the equation and compliance is the other. Some of the conditions are going to very hard to enforce without the cooperation of the pubs owners and managers."

Karen Cochrane, a solicitor with Flint Bishop, said: "I'm genuinely sorry for many of the things we've heard. I am sorry there's been lack of engagement, I can ensure you that will stop now. We're now aware of what's been happening and hopefully we can work together and this can be a watershed and we can move forward."

She said it was "significant" the police had not put in a representation.

Ms Cochrane is a lawyer for the pub's freeholder, Gareth Daly, rather than Mr McGrath, as tenant, directly.

Committee member Cllr John Simpson said: "Whether we impose or don't impose (conditions), what gives you the confidence the pub will act on it?"

She said the pub would be "on everyone's radar including mine".

"I'm asking you to give the premises a chance," she said. "Things may well be improving."

Cllr Simpson said staff must receive training around the new conditions, "which will be followed up by the licensing committee in two weeks".