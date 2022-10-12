The future of a Hampstead pub's licensing conditions is due to be determined by councillors.

Camden Council's licensing team has applied for a review of the William IV pub, in Hampstead High Street, that is due to be heard on the Thursday (October 13).

The hearing has been called because officers believe "the premises are failing to promote the Prevention of Public Nuisance licensing objective". They say 20 complaints have been received in 12 months.

The pub has received support from members of the community and in August handed in a petition saying: "It is a well-run, orderly and much-loved local pub – which already complies with and beyond its licensing requirements."

Recommended changes to licensing conditions include only allowing smokers outside after 9pm, with no drinks allowed; signs asking customers to keep the noise down outside, with staff monitoring levels; a door supervisor on weekend evenings from 7pm; and a dispersal policy.

Eleven representations have been received, with 10 in support of the application.

The hearing is online only, from 7pm on Thursday, October 13, at camden.public-i.tv/core/portal/home