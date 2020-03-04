Search

Hampstead pub hosts £540 fundraiser for Pentameters Theatre's 50th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:34 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 04 March 2020

King William IV lent a helping hand to the iconic theatre. Picture: John Graham

John Graham

A Hampstead pub has helped raise £540 for Pentameters Theatre to mark its 50th anniversary.

The event hosted an art auction and a tombola. Picture: John Graham

King William IV, in Hampstead High Street, hosted a tombola and an art auction - anchored by resident pianist Luke Meredith - to fundraise for the theatre's impressive milestone.

John Graham, part of King William IV's fundraising team, said: "We love to put the 'fun' into 'fundraising'.

"We've done two events so far this year, we have another ten lined up before the end of 2020, and that's over and above our four regular live music nights and a brainstorming quiz every week."

Pentameters Theatre was founded in 1968 and is located above the Horseshoe Pub.

Authors to have performed at the theatre include Dannie Abse, Kingsley Amis, Margaret Drabble and Ted Hughes.

Pentameters founder and artistic director Leonie Scott-Matthews was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours list.

