Hampstead primary school creates 'book hut' with skyline views

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:50 PM June 29, 2021   
New End headteacher Karyn Ray opening the book hut with year 4 pupils

New End headteacher Karyn Ray opening the book hut with year 4 pupils - Credit: New End Primary School

A Hampstead school has created a “book hut” on its roof to develop pupils’ love for reading.  

New End Primary School has set up a new small space with views overlooking London that is filled with books.  

Children can take a book home, get absorbed in a story as they hone their passion for reading, and then return it for others to enjoy.  

The books are part of a growing collection donated by parents as part of the school’s drive to encourage children to read.  

Karyn Ray, the headteacher of New End Primary School, said: “Reading is vital for all children and this is another way to generate our pupils’ enthusiasm and interest in reading.  

“It will help lay a solid foundation for their future education and be a great source of pleasure for the rest of their lives.” 

To coincide with the opening of the book hut, New End took a delivery of 10 copies of Wizard in my Shed by Simon Farnaby, which pupils have been tasked with reviewing.

