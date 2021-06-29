Hampstead primary school creates 'book hut' with skyline views
- Credit: New End Primary School
A Hampstead school has created a “book hut” on its roof to develop pupils’ love for reading.
New End Primary School has set up a new small space with views overlooking London that is filled with books.
Children can take a book home, get absorbed in a story as they hone their passion for reading, and then return it for others to enjoy.
The books are part of a growing collection donated by parents as part of the school’s drive to encourage children to read.
Karyn Ray, the headteacher of New End Primary School, said: “Reading is vital for all children and this is another way to generate our pupils’ enthusiasm and interest in reading.
“It will help lay a solid foundation for their future education and be a great source of pleasure for the rest of their lives.”
To coincide with the opening of the book hut, New End took a delivery of 10 copies of Wizard in my Shed by Simon Farnaby, which pupils have been tasked with reviewing.
