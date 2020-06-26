Search

Hampstead Post Office still shut over ‘underlying health concerns’ of staff

PUBLISHED: 12:48 27 June 2020

Hampstead Post Office. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hampstead Post Office. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Hampstead Post Office remains shut due to “underlying health concerns”.

The Post Office was unable to say when it would reopen, and said in the interim NW3 residents could head to Belsize Park, Swiss Cottage, Queen’s Crescent, West Hampstead or Cricklewood for alternative services.

A spokesperson said: “Hampstead Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the covid 19 pandemic as there are underlying health concerns. It is not known at this stage when this branch will re-open.”

They added: ““We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure as we know how important Post Offices are to communities.”

The Belsize Park Post Office is the closest alternative, located at 199-205 Haverstock Hill.

Hampstead’s branch has been closed since March.

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Video: Alleged perfume thief is ‘shot with pricing gun’ at Crouch End pharmacy

Pictures: Amy Pharmacy CCTV/Erika Urban

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

