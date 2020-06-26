Hampstead Post Office still shut over ‘underlying health concerns’ of staff

Hampstead Post Office. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Hampstead Post Office remains shut due to “underlying health concerns”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Post Office was unable to say when it would reopen, and said in the interim NW3 residents could head to Belsize Park, Swiss Cottage, Queen’s Crescent, West Hampstead or Cricklewood for alternative services.

A spokesperson said: “Hampstead Post Office is temporarily closed due to staffing issues caused by the covid 19 pandemic as there are underlying health concerns. It is not known at this stage when this branch will re-open.”

You may also want to watch:

They added: ““We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure as we know how important Post Offices are to communities.”

The Belsize Park Post Office is the closest alternative, located at 199-205 Haverstock Hill.

Hampstead’s branch has been closed since March.