Owner Sayeh Rafiei pays tribute to the Queen with a poster in the window of her shop Saheh and Galton Flowers in Flask Walk - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Hampstead Village experienced a quiet Friday after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with a few tributes dotted around.

A poster in the window of Saheh and Galton Flowers in Flask Walk on Friday (September 9) states: "We are saddened by passing of Her Majesty the Queen and we send all our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family."

Owner Sayeh Rafiei pays tribute to the Queen with a poster in the window of her shop Saheh and Galton Flowers in Flask Walk - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Owner Sayeh Rafiei, who took over the 74-year-old business in 2004, told the Ham&High: "It's a very sad time.

"Of course it's not a shock because of her age and Prince Philip passed away, and she had not been well, but the respect that I had for this marvellous lady was so high."

Saheh said the most important lesson that she had learned from the Queen is that "whatever is happening in our lives, in our business and in this world, we all need to carry on, and the job needs to be done".

She said: "I learned that from my father in Iran, and when I came to this country I saw that whatever the circumstances she wants the job to be done and I respect that very much."

Another important lesson she also learned from Her Majesty is "not to say anything", after she shared that tip with an interviewer who had asked her secret to why everyone respected her so highly.

"I think that not saying anything for over 70 years, for a person as famous as the Queen was, and to keep her opinions inside, is a very big job," said Saheh.

"Saying things is very easy and not saying things is very difficult – to observe, listen and hear things but be so wise and keep silent."

A limited edition print of Chris Levine 'Lightness of Being' portrait of the Queen, outside Zebra One Gallery in Perrin's Court - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Just down the road, Chris Levine's 2021 limited edition portrait of the Queen with her eyes closed, entitled Lightness of Being, is currently on show outside the Zebra One Gallery in Perrin's Court.

The Canadian artist captured the iconic image in 2004.

Gabrielle Du Plooy, owner and director, said: "RIP Queen Elizabeth II. You served your country and Commonwealth so well.

"We thank you so much for all the dedication you gave to our country. We will miss your smile, dignity and style. You put the 'Great' into Great Britain."

A limited edition print of Chris Levine 'Lightness of Being' portrait of the Queen, outside Zebra One Gallery in Perrin's Court - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Surprisingly, Keith Fawkes antiques shop in Flask Walk had not had any requests for any royal memorabilia today.

"It rained this morning, otherwise people would probably have been in to ask if we had anything," said a spokesperson.

Dinny Hall jewellery shop in Hampstead High Street - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

Dinny Hall, who has a branch of her jewellery shops in Hampstead High Street, said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude and respect for her unfaltering dedication, leadership and compassion.

"We will all miss her regal omnipresence more than we could have imagined."

She said that her "iconic quote" – "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service" – captures her true spirit.

"We thank you with all our hearts," Dinny added.