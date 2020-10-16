Search

Hampstead National Trust properties may not reopen until March 2021 as body confirms job cuts

PUBLISHED: 15:22 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 16 October 2020

Fenton House. Picture: Ken Mears

National Trust homes in Hampstead might not reopen until March next year, as the heritage charity refused to say whether the 1,112 announced redundancies in England will affect either home.

Neither Fenton House in Hampstead Grove nor Erno Goldfinger’s 1930s modernist house in Willow Road have reopened since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week the National Trust said it was cutting costs in almost every area of its operations, but declined to tell the Ham&High whether the redundancies would affect either of the closed properties directly.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Most areas of our work [will be] affected in some way.”

They added that social distancing requirements made it impossible to reopen some historic houses before the end of their traditional season in October, but added that it aimed to reopen by March 2021 if government rules allow.

In the case of 2 Willow Road in particular, the National Trust said the property was just too small to safely reopen.

