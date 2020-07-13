Search

Advanced search

Hampstead musician to release unheard Yeah track from nearly 30 years ago

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 July 2020

Yeah in 1993: Peter Hinderthür, Basti Wocker, Archie Weiss and Paul Hodnett. Picture: Jake Fitzjones.

Yeah in 1993: Peter Hinderthür, Basti Wocker, Archie Weiss and Paul Hodnett. Picture: Jake Fitzjones.

Archant

A Hampstead musician is set to release an as-yet unheard track recorded by his award-winning band nearly three decades ago.

Yeah in 1993: Singer-songwriters, Sebastian Wocker (front) and Paul Hodnett. Picture: Jake FitzjonesYeah in 1993: Singer-songwriters, Sebastian Wocker (front) and Paul Hodnett. Picture: Jake Fitzjones

Sebastian Wocker, a founding member of the indie group Yeah in the late 1980s, was clearing out his Hampstead home during lockdown when he stumbled upon a track recorded by the band in 1993.

Happening, and a handful of other tracks recorded at the same time, was never released.

Unsure what to expect by work created such a long time ago, Sebastian listened to it and was pleasantly surprised.

READ MORE: Iconic grassroots music venues make open plea for financial support

“In lockdown I found myself going through the cupboards, as many people did, and I found all these things I meant to do and never got around to doing,” said Sebastian, who used the stage name Don Sebastiano when Yeah recorded the track.

“I found the record and it was better than I remembered. It’s such a good little track.”

After a few tweaks to the track, a music video for Happening was edited together by a hairdresser who works in Heath Street, Shogo Hino.

You may also want to watch:

The makeup of Yeah changed multiple times before the group split up around 2000, but when Happening was recorded, it included Sebastian and Paul Hodnett on vocals and guitar, Peter ‘Tex Super’ Hinderthür on the bass, Archie Weiss on the drums and producer Michel Van Dyke.

In its heyday, Yeah played in London and Hamburg, having signed with SMV, and appeared on German and UK-based TV shows, such as Channel 4’s Under The Moon.

Sebastian said they also won 10,000 Deutsche marks in the John Lennon Talent Awards 1993.

Yeah’s last gig, around the year 2000, was in Camden’s Underworld.

Now-55-year-old Sebastian said: “It was brilliant, and we knew it was the last gig for some reason, I don’t know how, but there was an energy in the room that made for a great night.”

Sebastian is now the editor of Hampstead Village Voice, and is negotiating with publishers on a book called The Joy of Addiction under the pen name Emmanuel ‘Mustafa’ Goldstein.

He is also in a band called Ridiculous using the stage name Basti, with Jon Moss of Culture Club and Sacha Baron Cohen’s brother Erran, which is hoping to start playing live again next year when the coronavirus lockdown has been eased.

Happening will be released on July 16.

Join the discussion on the Ham&High Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds - but others were

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Most Read

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds - but others were

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

England captain Morgan relishing World Cup winners reunion

England's Eoin Morgan celebrates with the trophy after the 2019 ICC World Cup Final at Lord's

Hampstead musician to release unheard Yeah track from nearly 30 years ago

Yeah in 1993: Peter Hinderthür, Basti Wocker, Archie Weiss and Paul Hodnett. Picture: Jake Fitzjones.

Hendon boss Allison pleased to have Brooks and James on board

Hendon's goalscorers Joe White and Liam Brooks (pic DBeechPhotography)

Tottenham supporting Serge Aurier after death of his brother

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur and Richarlison of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl