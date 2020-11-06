Hampstead musician releases Donald Trump song amid US election 2020 results

Tom Cridland (left) has released a track about Donald Trump. Picture: Tom Cridland/Deborah Marx Archant

A Hampstead musician has released a song about Donald Trump amid the election results for the next US president.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In his single, ‘Donald Trump’, Tom Cridland, 30, adopts the persona of a Mr Trump supporter who has been shunned by their loved ones for their political beliefs.

The song was released to provide some light relief to the political tensions across the pond, with Mr Trump’s rival Joe Biden edging towards victory.

You may also want to watch:

The chorus includes the line: “I didn’t mean to break your heart just by voting for Donald Trump.”

On his inspiration for the track, Tom said: “I did see a story of someone being dumped for supporting Donald Trump.

“I think it would be better to have a conversation. I think we should just all talk to each other more and try and reason with each other.”

Tom, who takes inspiration from Phil Collins and Led Zeppelin, has released a second single about Kanye West’s run for presidency.

He said: “Honestly, with what we’ve seen so far I would not be surprised if [Kayne’s] a contender in four years.”