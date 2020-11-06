Search

Advanced search

Hampstead musician releases Donald Trump song amid US election 2020 results

PUBLISHED: 18:08 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 06 November 2020

Tom Cridland (left) has released a track about Donald Trump. Picture: Tom Cridland/Deborah Marx

Tom Cridland (left) has released a track about Donald Trump. Picture: Tom Cridland/Deborah Marx

Archant

A Hampstead musician has released a song about Donald Trump amid the election results for the next US president.

In his single, ‘Donald Trump’, Tom Cridland, 30, adopts the persona of a Mr Trump supporter who has been shunned by their loved ones for their political beliefs.

The song was released to provide some light relief to the political tensions across the pond, with Mr Trump’s rival Joe Biden edging towards victory.

You may also want to watch:

The chorus includes the line: “I didn’t mean to break your heart just by voting for Donald Trump.”

On his inspiration for the track, Tom said: “I did see a story of someone being dumped for supporting Donald Trump.

“I think it would be better to have a conversation. I think we should just all talk to each other more and try and reason with each other.”

Tom, who takes inspiration from Phil Collins and Led Zeppelin, has released a second single about Kanye West’s run for presidency.

He said: “Honestly, with what we’ve seen so far I would not be surprised if [Kayne’s] a contender in four years.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Coldplay star goes green as he swaps his Volkswagen Polo for new electric model

Coldplay drummer Will Champion at Alan Day Volkswagen, in West Hampstead, where he bought a new Volkswagen ID3. Picture: Alan Day Volkswagen

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead musician releases Donald Trump song amid US election 2020 results

Tom Cridland (left) has released a track about Donald Trump. Picture: Tom Cridland/Deborah Marx

Shop Local: MPs across Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Westminster back Ham&High campaign

MPs clockwise from top left: Catherine West; Tulip Siddiq; Mike Freer; Sir Keir Starmer; Karen Buck. Pictures: MPs' offices/Polly Hancock/PA

View from a suburb: Batten down the hatches again - but we’ll pull together

Shelley-Anne Salisbury has seen first hand how stalwart and generous the community of Hampstead Garden Suburb is.

New mental health hospital at Whittington to ‘tackle stigma’ – with building works set to begin

Angela McNab, Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust (C&I) chief executive; Danny Hine, project manager; Kevin Mahon, construction manager; Jackie Smith, C&I chair. Picture: Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust

Dame Maureen Lipman joins Temple Fortune pal for Golders Green cycling fundraiser

Dame Maureen Lipman (left) supporting her friend Sandra Alexander on her 100-mile fundraiser. Picture: Jewish Care