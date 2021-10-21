Hampstead Miss Universe GB finalist champions mixed-heritage representation

Published: 1:11 PM October 21, 2021

A former Hampstead pupil and Miss Universe GB finalist has said she wants to inspire younger mixed-heritage girls to "achieve their goals".

Daniella Hare, 20, competed against hundreds of applicants to represent Great Britain in the international pageant.

The UK competition took place in Wales last weekend (October 14-17), with the winner vying against representatives from around 80 countries to be crowned Miss Universe.

Daniella, who attended Devonshire House School, said contestants were encouraged to become "influencers" for younger women.

In her application, the part-time model said: "I want to be a voice to inspire women of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds. To support them to step out of their comfort zone, find identity and break social barriers."

Daniella's mum Dee Cowie said she was "so proud" of her daughter - Credit: Dee Cowie

She told the Ham&High: "The competition really changed my view on pageants. I didn't realise it was about charity work and being a role model to others.

"We learnt about how self-awareness and self-development are vital to achieving success, and I honestly learnt so much. I've come out a lot stronger.

"I'm really grateful to have had the opportunity, especially as one of the only mixed-race contestants there.

"It's so important to see people who look like you represented on TV, and makes you feel like you can do it too."

In October, Daniella ran a 10k race, raising £200 for charity and has supported A-Sisterhood, a UK charity seeking to "empower, support and protect women worldwide".

The Bournemouth University nutrition student was encouraged to enter Miss Universe GB by her mother, Dee Cowie, who was a single parent to Daniella and her siblings.

"I have an extremely close relationship with my mum," Daniella said. She's my everything, and was a double-parent when we were growing up."

Contestants parades in ball gowns and swimsuits for the competition - Credit: Mansoor Ali

Dee, who attended the competition with her daughter, called Daniella "a Hampstead girl at heart".

She said: "I'm so proud of her and what she achieved, especially as the youngest contestant. She is so humble, and wants to inspire younger women.

"The competition was so exciting, and I met so many wonderful mums and families. Miss Universe is all about showing girls what they can do with the right attitude."