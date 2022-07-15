Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Brothers put five paintings from Hampstead McDonald's up for sale

Melissa Fishman

Published: 1:04 PM July 15, 2022
Adam Woodall (left) and his brother Kirk (right) with two of the McDonald's artworks, pictured at a framing workshop.

- Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall

Five paintings that once hung in the Hampstead Village McDonald’s are up for sale.

In 1993 artist Kate Lovegrove was commissioned for a series of six paintings of Hampstead’s landmarks, such as Kenwood House and Heath Street, for the High Street Branch.

After it closed in 2013, brothers Adam and Kirk Woodall bought five paintings, hoping to track down the one to complete the set.

But in 2019 they put two of them up for sale and now they say they are now willing to part with all five and are open to negotiation.

Kirk said: “I think they’re very colourful and just a very charming look at Hampstead in different avenues."

If you're interesting in purchasing the paintings, which were restored and reframed when the brothers bought them, email Kirkwoodall@hotmail.com or telephone 07792 755567.

After McDonald's closed, 46 Hampstead High Street was taken on by bakery chain and coffee shop Le Pain Quotidien.

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove - Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove

- Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove

- Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove

- Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall

McDonald's artworks by Kate Lovegrove

- Credit: Adam and Kirk Woodall


 

