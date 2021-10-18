Hampstead Ladies Rugby pull off 24-hour rowing fundraiser for mental health

Published: 1:09 PM October 18, 2021

Hampstead Ladies Rugby marked World Mental Health Day with a 24 hour row for charity.

Last weekend players committed to row for a cumulative 24 hours to help raise money for SANE, a north London-based mental health charity.

“It was our first time raising money for our sponsor charity SANE and we thoroughly enjoyed the whole day and can’t wait to find new and exciting ways to support them in the future," said Sharnie Pokai, who co-organised the rowing relay.

Co-organiser Claire Gordon added: "Sharnie and I are extremely grateful to all the dedicated Hampstead Ladies who took time out of their weekend to row and who helped spread the JustGiving page to family and friends to help raise the funds.”

The Hampstead women rowed for up to two hours each to raise £750 for SANE. A few joined together to meet at the Engine Room gym to support and encourage one another throughout the monster row.

“We would like to thank Chris and everyone at Engine Room for providing us a space to commit to our challenge, they were fantastic to work with and their facilities are phenomenal, we will definitely be going back again,” said Sharnie.

There were also some successful remote rows with Hampstead Ladies joining from far and wide, including a couple of paddle boarders in France.

The money fundraised will be used by SANE to help raise awareness and provide support and guidance for people affected by mental illness, as well as promote and host research into causes, treatments and therapies at the Prince of Wales International Centre for SANE Research in Oxford.

"Mental health is so important and is a big part of the motivation so many of us exercise and play sports," said Imogen Sebba, who was part of the group at Engine Room.

"I was really daunted by the prospect of rowing for two hours, but being with the team made it actually fun – and it showed huge mental resilience from everyone who took part."

World Mental Health Day, which raises awareness of mental health issues around the globe, was on October 10.

To donate to SANE visit http://www.sane.org.uk/how_you_can_help/donate/#single