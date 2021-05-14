Hampstead bakery sells challah hearts for Mental Health Awareness Week

Published: 10:38 AM May 14, 2021

During Mental Health Awareness Week, a Hampstead bakery is selling challah hearts to raise money for a north London charity.

Founder of Karma Bakery Tami Isaacs Pearce is determined to give back to the charity that has supported and empowered her daughter.

Money raised will go to Beyond, a charity founded by Jonny Benjamin MBE, that provides grants to help the mental health of young people.

The charity has a £500,000 fundraising target and its next campaign, Break the System, focuses on mental health provisions in schools.

Renowned north London-based photographer Rankin will shoot the campaign imagery, which will feature 25 participating youth board members, including Tami’s daughter.

You may also want to watch:

Louisa Rose, a loyal Karma Bread customer and the CEO of Beyond, was behind the first children’s mental health festival, which was held in February.

She said: “We reached half a million people with the festival and we now aim to raise £500,000 for urgent mental health support for schools that don’t have the funding to provide it themselves."

Tami said: “The community want to be included and give back and I enjoy that collaboration between my customers and myself to be able to donate to a solid charity."

This newspaper is hosting Ham&High: Our Community's Mental Health on Friday May 21. It is a day of free online events on the topic of mental health. Register for free by searching "Ham&High" on eventbrite.co.uk.