Hampstead house ravaged by early morning blaze

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:10 AM September 27, 2021   
Yesterday (September 26), firefighters tackled a house in West Heath Road, Hampstead.Picture: London Fire Brigade

The cause of a fire which tore through a detached house in Hampstead is under investigation.  

Yesterday (September 26) the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to the blaze in West Heath Road, Hampstead, shortly after midnight.  

The fire was under control just after 2.45am.  

Half of the roof and loft conversion were damaged by the blaze and part of the roof collapsed.  

Fire crews from Willesden, Hendon, West Hampstead and surrounding stations attended the scene.  

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.  

