Hampstead Heath toilets to reopen in time for weekend

Hampstead Heath bosses are planning to reopen some toilets ahead of the coming weekend.

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) confirmed that, as lockdown continues to ease, it would be bringing back limited toilet facilities for Heath-users.

This comes after public toilets on the Heath have been closed for the duration of lockdown, with hot weather seeing reports of vistors urinating and even defecating in woodland areas.

One observer described that “parts of the Heath had become an open sewer”.

A CoLC spokesperson said: “We are intending to open the toilets in a limited capacity ready for this coming weekend.”

Previously during lockdown the CoLC has said it has been unsafe to open the toilets while ensuring its staff and visitors are able to observe social distancing.

Initiatives like Lockdown Loo – which maps open toilets for public use around the country - have highlighted places people have been able to safely spend a penny.

Near the Heath, this has included Swain’s Lane restaurant the Carob Tree, while the toilets next to Kenwood House’s cafe recently reopened.