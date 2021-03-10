Hampstead Heath neighbours 'bereft' after Network Rail tree 'massacre'

Published: 12:30 PM March 10, 2021

Residents were upset to see many trees lining the Overground between Hampstead Heath and Gospel Oak had been cut down. - Credit: Joshua Thurston

Residents backing onto the overground line between Hampstead Heath and Gospel Oak are in uproar over Network Rail works which have seen established trees cut down.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, contractors began extensive work on the stretch of the line which backs on to Constantine Road

One neighbour, Ellie Roche, told this newspaper she and her family were devastated to discover what was going on.

"They did this massive thing and have massacred these trees," she said. "Everyone feels bereft and there's nothing we can do. The trees were full of nesting birds."

Roy Langmaid, who also lives in Constantine Road, said some of the trees had been "almost companions" for thirty years.

You may also want to watch:

He told this newspaper: "This has been a clear-out of the trees.

"Local residents are being left with the sad results of this, without any consultation. They sent a letter which talked of 'vegetation management' in this mild way, as though they'd be doing the minimum possible. That's clearly not what they've done."

Another resident, Julie Louvrier, said she asked Network Rail to explain its rationale for the tree works, and specifically whether or not the trees along the route had caused accidents in recent years.

Julie added: "People need to remind Network Rail they have duties over this land, not only rights."

In a letter sent to people living in Constantine Road in December, Network Rail explained there would be "some maintenance work near your property over the coming months".

The letter continues: "This work will involve essential vegetation management and will help keep the railway running safety and reliably. "

Network Rail are in the process of clearing foliage, bushes and trees from the Overground line near Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Joshua Thurston

It states foliage, bushes and trees would be cleared "up to 10m from the nearest rail", and that "we may also need to remove any trees that we discover are dead, diseased or dying".

The letter stated Network Rail and its contractor were "very aware of the impact that removing trees and vegetation can have on local communities", and that an environmental survey would be carried out to identify any protected species or nesting birds in the area.

The letter, from a "community relations manager", also states some woodland would "likely" be left behind to create safe habitats for wildlife.

Network Rail contractors cut trees along the Overground line near Hampstead Heath. - Credit: Joshua Thurston

Network Rail has been contacted for comment.