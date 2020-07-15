Hampstead Heath stabbings: Two teenagers suffer knife wounds

It is understood the stabbing happened near the Model Boating Pond. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Two teenagers were stabbed on Hampstead Heath on Sunday night after a fight between youths involving mopeds.

On July 12 around 10.45pm a 17-year-old male was found with stab injuries. His condition isn’t life-threatening.

Another 17-year-old male suffered knife wounds and was treated at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t require hospital treatment.

No arrests have been made as police investigations continue. It is understood the stabbings happened near the Model Boating Pond.

A Met Police spokesperson said: Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“At this stage, officers believe there had been an altercation between youths on the heath and that a number of them may have been riding mopeds.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 8578/12jul.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.