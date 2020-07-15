Hampstead Heath stabbings: Two teenagers suffer knife wounds
PUBLISHED: 15:47 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 15 July 2020
Archant
Two teenagers were stabbed on Hampstead Heath on Sunday night after a fight between youths involving mopeds.
On July 12 around 10.45pm a 17-year-old male was found with stab injuries. His condition isn’t life-threatening.
Another 17-year-old male suffered knife wounds and was treated at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t require hospital treatment.
You may also want to watch:
No arrests have been made as police investigations continue. It is understood the stabbings happened near the Model Boating Pond.
A Met Police spokesperson said: Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
“At this stage, officers believe there had been an altercation between youths on the heath and that a number of them may have been riding mopeds.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 8578/12jul.
To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.